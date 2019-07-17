Check out THIS adorable photo of Sanjivani 2’s Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is one of the much-awaited shows of this year. It is a sequel of the two popular shows Sanjivani: The Medical Boom and Dill Mill Gayye. The show will hit the television screens soon. The third installment will see Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles along with Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli among others.



The show is being produced by Siddharth P Malhotra. First teaser of the show was recently released on social media which left the fans super excited. Now, Siddharth has shared another picture from the sets where he along with Surbhi and Namit are seen getting goofy.



In the picture, Surbhi can be seen wearing a white rank top and denims, while Namit opted for a black t-shirt with pants. The two are seen in a rather fun mood making us impatient to witness their chemistry on-screen.



Take a look below.