News

Check out Divyanka Tripathi in 360-degree mode

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 05:05 PM
MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her role of Ishita in  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is seen as the host of singing reality show The Voice.

The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience. Divyanka is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps posting videos and photos to keep her fans updates about herself.

The actress shared a post of herself in a 360-degree pose. She looks as stunning and gorgeous as ever. She is seen wearing a elegant blue gown.

Divyanka will soon be seen in a web-series for ALTBalaji.

Well we are sure that this post of Divyanka has made her fans happy.

Check out the post.
Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Karan Patel. Star Plus, Ishita, Raman, Vivek Dhaiya, Divyanka Tripathi fan club, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein spoiler updates, Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bollywood Villian's grace The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan

past seven days