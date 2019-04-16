Check out Divyanka Tripathi in 360-degree mode

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is seen as the host of singing reality show The Voice.



The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience. Divyanka is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps posting videos and photos to keep her fans updates about herself.



The actress shared a post of herself in a 360-degree pose. She looks as stunning and gorgeous as ever. She is seen wearing a elegant blue gown.



Divyanka will soon be seen in a web-series for ALTBalaji.



Well we are sure that this post of Divyanka has made her fans happy.



Check out the post.