Check out Jennifer Winget’s fierce look in this LEAKED VIDEO from Code M sets

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one popular television actress who is immensely loved by her fans and admirers. The actress has captivated the audience with her acting chops, good looks and style statements. She is making her digital debut with a web series called Code M. She will be seen playing the role of an army officer named Monika.

Speaking about Code M, it is the story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and close case of a militant encounter. This truth exposes a secret so explosive that it not only destroys a family in its wake but shakes up the entire Indian Army. Along with Jennifer, the web series also stars Tanuj Virwani of Inside Edge fame.

Jennifer’s look in army fatigues has already been revealed. Now, a video from the sets has been leaked. In the video, the viewers can see Jennifer shooting in Jodhpur. Yes, a video of the actress walking into a crowded market in a black t-shirt and short hair is doing rounds. As usual, Jennifer looks stylish in the video.

Take a look below.