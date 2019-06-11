News

Check out Neena Gupta’s picture with on-screen son Akul Tripathi from her TV show Saans

11 Jun 2019 02:40 PM

MUMBAI: The soap Saans aired in 1998 and is still considered as one of the most iconic television shows. It was written and directed by actress Neena Gupta, who also essayed the protagonist's role in the show. She won the award for 'Best Director' category at the Kalakar Awards 1998. Now, she shared a picture with her on-screen son Akul Tripathi from Saans.  

Neena took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her meeting with Akul Tripathi, who played Kanwaljit Singh and her son on the TV show. The actress wrote how he has grownup fast. She captioned the picture as, “Beta bada ho gaya @akultripathi.”

Recently, in an interview with media Neena mentioned that she is looking out for a platform to relaunch her cult TV show Saans, and that she is fine with any platform. 
