Check out the MOST ADORABLE HUGS between Karan and Preeta from Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

A spin off of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been ruling the BARC charts since its launch. Along with interesting twists and turns, there are many moments where the couples romance and make each other feel special in ways more than one. The love story of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) has been an interesting one, and the audience feels a deep connect with the story and the characters.



The current storyline witnesses high-voltage drama, as Preeta is set to marry Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani). Karan has developed a strong hatred for Preeta and does not want her to be happy. He thus forces his way into the marriage venue to stop the wedding.



Even though the lead pair is at loggerheads, the audience loves their jodi and the chemistry they share. Viewers have been awaiting their big union with bated breath.



While we wait, have a look at the most adorable hugs between Karan and Preeta.

