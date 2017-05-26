Checkout: Video of Mugdha - Ravish's fairy tale wedding

Tinsel town’s much loved couple Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai, who fell in love on sets of Satrangi Sasural, tied the knot last year in December in a close knit affair.

Many of their fans have been keen on getting an insight into their wedding affair, and they were elated to see the pictures of the newly married couple on social media.

And now, as a mark of love towards their fans, Mugdha and Ravish have a treat for all!

Excited???

The couple has released a short film of their wedding on Youtube that has all the beautiful moments of their wedding encapsulated together. The fairy-tale wedding has been creatively shot and edited making it a visual treat.

Talking about the video, Mugdha shared with us, “I really liked the video as it is very colorful and nice. I was not there in Ravish’s haldi and finally managed to see it. All the special moments from our wedding have been captured really well. This video can make anyone smile and it has been the most awaited video.”

“A lot of people have been asking us for pictures from our wedding. So we thought why not give that but in a very special way,” added Mugdha.

Ravish is quite interested in film-making and how could he miss out on an opportunity to give his input in the making of the most special journey of his life. In the conversation with us, Mugdha gave the entire credit to Ravish for the making of this video, and she is happy that it has come out nicely, and looking vibrant. We spoke to Ravish to know more about his idea behind his wedding film.

He shared with us, “I wanted it to be very precise and happy video that can make anyone smile and make you remember the occasion and everyone who was a part of the event. I was the one who discussed everything with the photographer and guided them on how I wanted it to be."

He continued, “I didn’t want it to be a long one, or else people would get bored. I wanted everything to be summed up in a very short and sweet way, and our photographer did a wonderful job.”

Your wait ends here folks! Have a look at their wedding film below –

Beautiful! Isn’t it? Do share your thoughts with us.