Chetan Pandit to replace Chandrachur in Life OK’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Life OK’s upcoming historical on the life of Ranjit Singh will see yet another major development.

The show made by Contiloe, was touted to be the comeback vehicle of Maachis actor, Chandrachur Singh. However, that seems unlikely now!!

Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh will not see famous actor Chandrachur Singh playing the role of Ranjit Singh’s grand father, Charat Singh’s close friend.

Now we hear that the role will be played by veteran actor Chetan Pandit.

As per sources, “Chandrachur, was earlier roped in for the show made by his own brother and Producer Abhimanyu Singh. Chandrachur was also part of the pilot and was in the thick of things for quite a while. But now things have been altered, as per the requirement of the character.”

Chetan as we know, has featured in shows Punar Vivah, Saraswatichandra and many more.

We buzzed Chetan, but did not get through to him.

We also reached out to Producer Abhimanyu Singh, but he did not respond to our calls.

Watch this space for more updates.