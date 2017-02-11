Chhote Miyan contestants should be spontaneous: Sohail Khan

One of the most popular reality shows on Colors', Chhote Miyan, is all set to hit the screens soon. The upcoming 4th season of the reality show will have Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia as judges who will bring out the best in the contestants with their judging skills.

Tellychakkar.com spoke to the popular actor, director and producer Sohail Khan to know more about his judging stint with Chhote Miyan. Excerpts from the conversation:

Talking about his experience of judging the show so far, he said, “It's lovely! Chhote Miyan is great fun. The kids are amazing and extremely talented and I enjoy watching them. It’s nothing better than for a judge to laugh and be happy to see innocent kids and have fun with them.”

Every kid has their own talent and it becomes difficult for the judges to rate the little ones. When we asked Sohail about it, he commented, “The term is ‘judge’, but Neha and I are friends who talk to them and encourage them because I genuinely believe that every kid works hard and they have their own innocence and approach towards their acts. They all come on stage very excited and happy. So with what little experience that we have as actors, we have fun with them and encourage them when they perform.”

So, what’s the first thing that Sohail looked for in a contestant, we wanted to know.

“It’s just that how spontaneous they are! A lot of time you come rehearsed with your act. This is what I have learned where Kapil (Sharma) or Krushna (Abhishek) is concerned. They come learned but during the act they create and start being spontaneous and they do their own bit. You should bring your own personality into the act."

Talking about his rapport with his co-judge Neha, he said, “It's lovely! Neha and I are friends since a long time and the good thing is that when we are talking with the kids then we have similar comments...no clashes of comments.”

When we asked Sohail about the current trend of television, he said, “Television is a blessing. It has given work to so many people for them to showcase their talent and encourage them. Television is the best thing that's happened to anyone who wants to work and showcase himself.”

Further, Sohail also talked about his upcoming movie Tubelight in which he has a key role to essay along with Salman Khan. He said, “The movie is releasing this Eid and is one of the best production teams I have worked with. As an actor, I wanted to work with Kabir (Khan) to learn from him. I go on the sets and learn how other technicians direct and guide me. Tubelight has been a great learning experience for me. The production team handled everything really well. It’s a great script and I am glad that I was a part of it and got to learn a lot.”

When we asked Sohail about his upcoming projects, he revealed, “I am working on two films now that are on scripting stages. I think we should finish the scripting by the end of this year and approach the actors who suit the roles.”

What if he finds a talent suitable for his movies on Chhote Miyan? He said, “Yes, of course! They all are good and if I work on a film that needs a kid to play a character then I would surely approach them.”

Good luck, Sohail.