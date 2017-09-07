Child artist Rieky Patel, who is seen essaying the lead role of Krish in the newly launched thriller drama "Ayushaman Bhava", is trying to manage his time well to accommodate his studies and shooting.

"Yes, I go to school in the morning and then come on the set. For me, the show and my education, both are equally important and I am trying my best to balance the two," Rieky said in a statement.

He said his team is very supportive.

"I am lucky to be able to manage both," he added.

"Ayushaman Bhava" airs on Star Bharat.

(Source: IANS)



