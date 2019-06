MUMBAI: Here’s an exclusive update on Star Plus’ popular and top-rated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms).



TellyChakkar has learnt that child artist Jia Narigara, who has featured in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Ishq Subhan Allah, Laal Ishq, Fear Files and many others, has been roped in for the daily.



According to our sources, Jia will depict the character of a girl who will be mute. She will be revealed to be Mr Bajaj’s daughter.

After a lot of speculations, we have heard that the iconic character of Mr Bajaj will depicted by actor Karan Singh Grover. Kasautii will mark his comeback on TV post Qubool Hai.Jia’s entry is expected to air tonight while Karan will begin shooting very soon.Jia’s mother confirmed the news of her being part of the show.