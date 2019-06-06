News

Child artist Vansh Sayani to play the lead in SAB TV’s Baal Veer 2

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
06 Jun 2019 05:35 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most loved and cherished shows Baal Veer will soon return to enthral viewers once again on SAB TV.

The Optimystix Entertainment’s fantasy based show Baal Veer is a story about a human boy, who is blessed with superpowers of seven fairies. Baalveer protects the fairy land and kids around the world from evil-powers.

Our sources inform that this time as well the concept will remain the same but the cast will change. Along with the storyline, the makers are going to focus more on the graphics as well.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the lead character of Baal Veer will be played by child artist Vansh Sayani, who has featured in shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Begusarai and was last seen in Nazar.

We could not get through Vansh for his comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Tags > Vansh Sayani, SAB TV’s, Baal Veer 2, Sath Nibhana Sathiya, Begusarai, TellyChakkar,

