Since childhood I wanted to become a princess: Kritika Kamra

Actress Kritika Kamra, who will play the title role in upcoming TV show "Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta", says since childhood she always wanted to become and live like a princess.

"Since my childhood, I have always wanted to live and become a princess and today I have been able to do this for myself," Kritika said in a statement.

The Life OK show is an adaptation of Devaki Nandan Khatri's novel "Chandrakanta", but this time from a different perspective.

The actress says dreams don't work unless you take action.

"Today for me the excitement of dreams coming true is beyond the description of words. 'Chandrakanta' is the quintessence of beauty and I feel privileged to essay this epitome of beauty," she added.

(Source: IANS)