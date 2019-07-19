News

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Twist: Sarabjit comes to know about Meher'spregnancy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 06:23 PM

MUMBAI: Colors show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for a major twist, it seems that Meher is pregnant with Manav's child. But Meher's mother fixes her marriage with Sarabjit. On the other hand, Meher wants Manav to talk to his family about their marriage, but Manav fears dues to his low status. At the other end, Param who is Sarabjit’s son loves Meher and sees mother figure in her.

Hence Sarabjit agrees to marry Meher for the sake of Param’s upbringing. But Meher under no circumstances want to abort her baby. But  Sarabjit accept Meher with Manav’s child?

Do watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Choti Sardarni, Meher'spregnancy, Meher with Manav, Colors tv, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days