Choti Sardarni Upcoming Twist: Sarabjit comes to know about Meher'spregnancy

MUMBAI: Colors show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for a major twist, it seems that Meher is pregnant with Manav's child. But Meher's mother fixes her marriage with Sarabjit. On the other hand, Meher wants Manav to talk to his family about their marriage, but Manav fears dues to his low status. At the other end, Param who is Sarabjit’s son loves Meher and sees mother figure in her.



Hence Sarabjit agrees to marry Meher for the sake of Param’s upbringing. But Meher under no circumstances want to abort her baby. But Sarabjit accept Meher with Manav’s child?



