Christmas is my favourite: Ridhima Pandit

Actress Ridhima Pandit, who is seen playing a robot in the TV show "Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant", says Christmas is her favourite occasion.



With Christmas just around the corner, the Life OK show is all set to celebrate the occasion with everyone turning Santa in the Kant house.



Talking about the episode, Ridhima said in a statement: "Christmas is my favourite occasion as I love the concept of granting someone's wish."



In the upcoming episode, RAM ( a character in the show) will discover the concept of Christmas and Santa Claus through Rajni. Like any other child, the idea that he can ask for a wish and it will be granted, excites him a lot. His wish will come true as Rajni will don the Santa avatar.



The actress says she plays Santa for her nephew in real life and is excited to play it on screen.



"I do play Santa for my nephew in real life and this time, I got to play Santa in reel life for RAM . He has also made a Christmas tree of recycled materials. The atmosphere on the set was so good as we all played Secret Santa to each other and dressed up as Santa," she added.



(Source:IANS)