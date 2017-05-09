Chulbul’s reality to come to fore in Dil Boley Oberoi

Star Plus’ Dil Boley Oberoi (Four Lions) will soon see a thrilling twist.

As viewers have seen, Kali Thakur (Rahul Dev) has been trying to torture Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) by stating that he has kidnapped Chulbul (Shrenu Parikh).

On the other hand, he is also blackmailing Gauri (Shrenu) to marry him, lest he reveals her Chulbul secret to Omkara.

Now, in a sudden twist of things, Chulbul’s secret will come to the fore!!

How??

Here we go...

When Omkara will manage to locate Chulbul, the two will escape the location but sadly meet Kali on the way.

The two will fight Kali and his men but he will overpower them, and beat up Omkara. Trying to save Chulbul, Omkara will push him, only to get a shock. While falling down, Chulbul’s garb will also drop down revealing Gauri’s reality.

How would things shape up in the coming days? Will Omkara accept Gauri?

We tried reaching the actors but could not connect with them.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.