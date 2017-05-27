Chupke Chupke will soon be the number one show on TV: Mohit Malhotra

He started his journey with MTV’s Splitsvilla 2 and never looked back. He went on to do shows like Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, Sasural Genda Phool, Bade Acche Lagte Hai and soon became a bona fide television actor. His stint in the industry since then has been one to envy.

With no doubts, we are talking about the super-talented and fine-looking Mohit Malhotra!

TellyChakkar.com spoke to him about the success of his newly aired daily &TV’s Chupke Chupke. The story revolves around two career-oriented individuals who enter a contract marriage for their own benefits.

On the audience taking an instant liking for the show, Mohit reacts, “It will stay on the top because it is a great show with a a wonderful concept. Nothing like this has been done on television. People are thoroughly enjoying it; I’ve been getting many calls and fan mails about the show. I can’t be more ecstatic than how I am right now. This is definitely going to be the number one show on Indian television.”

Mohit also followed a 72-hour fast in order to get the perfectly sculpted abs for a scene in the show. “Yes, in one of the upcoming episodes, I was required to show off my bare torso thus I was having minimalistic food for three days non-stop to get the best results,” he answered.

In contrast with the Abhishek-Meera onscreen rapport, Mohit tells us that he and Prithvi Hatte are really good friends in reality. “It is amazing to be with her. We crack jokes all the time, even when we’re shooting. We are unstoppable when it comes to having fun. She is a great friend to me.”

“The entire team of Chupke Chupke is a big family now. There is no negativity on set. We eat together, give treats and I have a blast when we shoot combination scenes when everybody is on set. All of us even go for dinners together on some days,” says an excited Mohit.

What are Mohit’s thoughts on contract marriage? “I feel you should do things that make you happy. A contract marriage is just a legal term to something that even happens in normal relationships. That thing is adjustments. Spouses adjust, girlfriends and boyfriends adjust; in a contract marriage, all these adjustments are simply written on paper which makes it sound different,” he explains.

Apart from that, Mohit has been in the buzz for Bigg Boss, though he hasn’t participated yet. To clear the air, he says, “It has been offered to me but I’ve chosen not to do that show at this point in time. I really want to focus on my work as an actor. I’m not saying I won’t do Big Boss ever, but not right now. My priority is working on my real craft which gets showcased through fiction shows.”

Mohit’s brother Himmanshoo Malhotra is also a skilled actor who has done many shows. Is there a feeling of competition? “It only inspires me when I know that he’s done a great job, I feel like working harder just like him. We learn from each other. We’re from different genres so we can’t be compared. Everyone has unique capabilities.”

Seems like Mohit is all energetic as well as grateful for the success of Chupke Chupke, a truly unique show in its time!

We wish Mohit Malhotra all the luck in the world for his future!