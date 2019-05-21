CINTAA associates with Dilip Agarwal’s Actors Cricket Bash

MUMBAI: Actors Cricket Bash is one tournament which everyone is really looking forward to. With top TV actors taking to the field, playing their favourite game, the league promises to be very interesting.

Now, CINTAA, too, has associated with ACB. Talking about it, Amit Bahl, who is part of CINTAA, says, “Dilip Agarwal and I have been friends for 15 to 16 years now.

Initially, when Dilip came to me with the idea of Actors Cricket Bash, I really liked it. CINTAA has always been there for the welfare of our fraternity and with ACB it would be a great opportunity to get all the actors under one roof, which is impossible normally as actors are shooting continuously,” he says, adding, “ With Actors Cricket Bash, the actors come together, practice cricket and is a great way to discuss and understand what is going inside our industry and how CINTAA can be helpful and also discuss the various issues in the industry. With CINTAA's association with ACB a part of the amount received from this league would be donated to CINTAA for charity purposes.”