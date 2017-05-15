'Citylights' team reunites for web series

"Citylights" actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, and its director Hansal Mehta are coming together for an untitled web series.

The series will feature Rajkummar as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Patralekhaa will portray the role of an elitist Bengali.

The actress said in a statement: "I am thrilled to be part of the project. Recently, I happened to discuss Bose with a friend, who wrote a book on him. And now, I am doing a role in a show based on him."

"I'm happier to do the show, as I am playing a Bengali."

The actors and the director will work together for the first time after "Citylights", which released in 2014.

"Getting to work with Raj as a co-star is exciting. He brings in so much more to a scene, that it develops it into something else. I am looking forward to this collaboration," she said.

How did she get the role and how was it to work with the filmmaker?

She said: "Hansal sir has never cast me without following a procedure. During 'Citylights', I gave an audition and this time, I did a look test. It is always a delight to work with him."

"He allows actors to use their imagination and take a scene forward. I miss this (freedom) in my space of work."

Although Patralekhaa feels the "web is the future", there are many "challenges that we need to overcome to reach the optimum level".

"We will have to wait and see how long it takes to develop and reach the ultimate level. We can't be technologically challenged," she said.

