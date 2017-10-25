Kritika Kamra is definitely missed on our TV screens!

Last seen mesmerizing the audience with her stint as Chandrakanta and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta (Life OK), Kritika Kamra is geared up to make her debut on the 70 mm screens opposite Jackky Bhagnani.

As she celebrates her working birthday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, her co-star Jackky took to social media to shower her with her best wishes and by the looks of it, the team members have celebrated her birthday with vigour!

Here is here Instagram post below –

Happy birthday @kkamra Keep ShiningAnd the celebrations continue A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

The film Kritika is shooting for is a remake of 2016 Telugu National Award winning film Pelli Choopulu. Produced by Phantom, the film is based on the concept of arranged marriage.

We wish Kritika a blessed birthday!



