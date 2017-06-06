Hot Downloads

Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Colors announces Bigg Boss 11 with Salman; opens door for commoners...again

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2017 12:55 PM

Last year, the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss opened its door to the ‘common man’.

The tenth season of Bigg Boss created history with the ‘aam janta’ walking into its door along with celebs, and creating quite a lot of drama.

Interestingly, the common man Manveer Gurjar, not just won hearts but also took home the trophy.

And seems like, Colors and Endemol, enjoying all the fun and controversy that the commoners got on board, have decided to repeat the fun.

Yes, Bigg Boss 11 is here, and it invites all of you to participate in the same.

Raj Nayak, COO, Viacom 18, shared a video on Twitter making the big announcement.

Also, a relief to all Salman Khan fans, for the video signifies his presence too. Yes, he will be back as the cool host, who grills, and entertains like no one else.

Appy Fizz and Oppo will continue to be the presenters.

Already excited for Bigg Boss 11? Do hit the comment box below to share your views.

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss 11, Raj Nayak, Manveer Gurjar, Viacom 18, Appy Fizz,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top