Colors announces Bigg Boss 11 with Salman; opens door for commoners...again

Last year, the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss opened its door to the ‘common man’.

The tenth season of Bigg Boss created history with the ‘aam janta’ walking into its door along with celebs, and creating quite a lot of drama.

Interestingly, the common man Manveer Gurjar, not just won hearts but also took home the trophy.

And seems like, Colors and Endemol, enjoying all the fun and controversy that the commoners got on board, have decided to repeat the fun.

Yes, Bigg Boss 11 is here, and it invites all of you to participate in the same.

Raj Nayak, COO, Viacom 18, shared a video on Twitter making the big announcement.

Also, a relief to all Salman Khan fans, for the video signifies his presence too. Yes, he will be back as the cool host, who grills, and entertains like no one else.

Appy Fizz and Oppo will continue to be the presenters.

