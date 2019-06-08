News

Colors Bangla launches rom-com Shashurbari Zindabad; Aishorjyo Sen plays female lead

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 08:03 PM

KOLKATA: Colors Bangla is bringing a rom-com called Shashurbari Zindabad to entertain the audience. The show is being produced by Acropolis Entertainment.

The story revolves around the lives of two contrasting families with different ideologies; one consisting of only-women with a deep-rooted hatred for men and another outright misogynistic family. But a twist in the tale comes when Mishtu and Kingshuk from the worlds that are poles apart fall in love.

Playing the role of Mishtu, Aishorjyo Sen makes her television comeback after her beloved role as Drishti, and debutant actor Mainak plays the role of Kingshuk.

Speaking about the show, Rahul Chakravarti, Business Head, Colors Bangla and Colors Odia, said, “Shashurbari Zaindabad has the perfect blend of romance, drama and comedy, while keeping viewers affixed to the riveting storyline that follows the young couple Mishtu and Kingshuk, and their families that are constantly at loggerheads. We’re confident the show will keep our viewers entertained and also find an audience in the younger newer generation.”

Shashurbari Zindabad will be premiered on 10th June at 9.30 pm.

