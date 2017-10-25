Balaji Teleflms’ popular fantasy series Chandrakanta gears up for some major changes ahead!

TellyChakkar has learnt, the popular series will soon be taking a leap and there will be few new entries thereafter.

Our source informs us, in the upcoming episodes of the series, Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia) and Bhadra maa (Maleeka R Ghai) will kill Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli).

The story will take a leap of 2-3 years afterwards.

Actress Pooja Banerjee (last seen on ChandraNandini) will be entering the show to unfold a new twist in the show. Pooja will be entering the series as Chandrakanta but with a transformed identity. She will keep changing her identity through her magical powers.

She will be introducing herself to Iravati and Bhadra maa with a different identity and she will get back to her original look whenever she will be alone.

We tried to get in touch with Pooja but she remained unavailable.

Has Chandrakanta planned to take revenge from Veer (Vishal Aditya Singh), Iravati and Bhadra maa?

Keep reading this space for more updates