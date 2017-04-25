Colors to heighten TV viewing experience with “Visphotak Budhwar”

Entertainment will be at an all-time high this Wednesday on COLORS as every fiction offering starting from Thapki Pyaar Ki upto Dil Se Dil Tak will witness twists and turns in their plot lines. Aptly titled as “Visphotak Budhwar”, 26th April will witness an unparalleled extravaganza unfold between 6.30 pm and 11 pm on COLORS which will keep the audiences glued to their television screens.

In Thapki Pyaar Ki, Bani (Jigyasa Singh) will return to Pandey Nivas with the motive of conspiring against Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) and ruin Samar and Tina’s wedding. But the plan backfires when Bani is caught with Munna (Abhinandan Jindal) inside the store room. On the other hand, Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) will visit a temple where she hears rock music and sees a concert being set up. Out of curiosity, she enters the concert and is stunned to see a man who looks identical to Bihaan. Will Thapki’s wait for Bihaan finally come to an end?

In Devanshi, Devanshi (Helly Shah) will be seen eagerly waiting for Vardaan (Mudit Nayar) to reach the mandap so that her wedding ceremonies can start. But instead of Vardaan, it’s his dead body which arrives over a horse. Though she is shocked at the sight of Vardaan’s dead body, she decides to fulfill her promise to get married on this day under any circumstances. Not paying any heed to the villagers and Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) Devanshi challenges her faith and proceeds with the marriage with Vardaan’s body tied to herself. Will Devanshi’s love and faith bring Vardaan back to life?

In Udaan, Vivaan’s (Paras Arora) will forego his love for Imli (Vidhi Pandya) and question her about her child’s paternity. At knife-point, he will force Imli to confess that the child in her womb has been fathered by Sooraj (Vijeyendra Kumeria). What challenges will this revelation bring in Chakor (Meera Deosthale)-Sooraj and Imli-Vivaan’s lives?

In Karmphal Data Shani, we will see Shani (Kartikey Malviye) vow to revive all the asuras after Indra (Kunal Bakshi) kills them to maintain the balance of power. While Shukracharya (Tinu Verma) prays to Mahadev (Tarun Khanna) for Mrit Sanjeevani Vidya, to bring the asuras back to life, Shani will fight with his brother Yam (Devesh Ahuja) for their souls. At this time, Surya dev (Salil Ankola) tries to convince Shani to return to Suryalok for a special puja for his mother, but Shani refuses to go. How will this affect his relationship with his father?

In Ek Shringaar…Swabhimaan, Sharda (Prachee Shah Paandya) unwittingly gets caught in a plot hatched by Nandkishore (Vinay Jain) and her Jeth ji (Jitendra Trehan) as they spread rumours about her relationship with CM Vikram Singh Rathod (Khalid Siddiqui). When Sharda reaches Bundi after the couple’s competition, she is accosted by the people in the town as they call her names and one person even throws ink on her face, raising questions about her character. How will this incident affect Meghna (Sangeita Chauhan) and Naina’s (Ankita Sharma) lives?

In Kasam..Tere Pyaar Ki, Rano (Vibha Chibber) who is furious at Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) announces Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra)and Nethra's (Praneeta Sahu) engagement. After giving it some thought, Rishi agrees to go ahead with the engagement hoping that this step will might make Tanuja jealous and force her to confess her love for him. Will Rishi’s wish come true?

And in Dil Se Dil Tak, Aman (Kunal Verma) will enter the Bhanushali house revealing his relationship with them. His entry will increase stress levels for Teni (Jasmin Bhasin), Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashmi Desai) because Teni had shown Aman’s picture to Dadaji (Tej Sapru) as her ex-boyfriend. What ups and downs will Aman bring in Teni, Parth and Shorvori’s lives?

