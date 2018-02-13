Home > Tv > Tv News
Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka to go off on 2 March

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
13 Feb 2018 01:59 PM

Mumbai: Another TV show bites the dust!

The string of speculations around Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Limited) going off air finally comes to an end.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the channel has taken a final call by pulling its plug.

Yes, according to our sources, even after taking the leap, the soap did not manage to up the rating charts and thus as per the latest decision, the daily will air its last episode on 2 March (2018).

While the audience will say goodbye to their cherished show with heavy hearts,  Sasural Simar Ka had a good run on television for over seven years unlike the shows in recent times that go off air in jiffy.  

When contacted Rohan, he shared, "No idea, we haven't been informed about it." 

We also reached out to producer Rashmi but she remained unavailable to comment.

Share how you feel about the show going off air. Comment below and tell us. 

Tags > Colors tv, Sasural Simar Ka, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Limited going off air, Rohan Mehra, Jayati Bhatia, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Monica Sharma, Krissann Barretto, Varun Sharma,

