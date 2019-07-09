Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to take a major leap?

MUMBAI: It’s been more than three years since Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena starrer Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been on air and ruling the ratings charts with its twists and turns.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Shakti has truly lived up to its expectations of being a force to reckon with, in terms of its unique concept and characterization!

In today’s time, when shows go off air in a jiffy, Shakti has kept audiences hooked to the TV screens with gripping storyline.

However, it now looks like the makers are apparently planning to introduce a major leap to give the show a fresh feel.

Yes, our sources inform that in most probability the show will take a leap of 20 years.

Apparently, there are quite a lot of changes lined up post the leap and the show is expected to undergo a huge makeover. Audiences can expect a new storyline and new characters getting introduced post the story jump.

Also, the big question remains if leap is certainly taking place then will leads Rubina and Vivian and other actors continue to be part of the show.

We reached out to Rubina to validate the information, she shared, “Well, I haven’t been informed about the leap but I have faith in my team of Shakti and I know that whatever decision they take will be betterment of the show and I will standby to that decision.”

We reached out to Vivian Dsena, too, but he remained unavailable for a comment while producer Rashami Sharma asked us to call later.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments!