Colors’ Udann enters the elite ‘1000 episodes club’

Mumbai: It’s a big day for the team of Udann (Guruodev Bhalla Productions) as they complete 1000 episodes today (15 March 2018). The cast is exuberating with happiness as they ring in the achievement with a huge celebration.

A party was thrown for the entire unit yesterday. While Team Udann has invited the media today to join them for a cake cutting celebration, the cast will get together to celebrate its success tomorrow along with all the actors associated with Colors.

On their proud moment, we got in touch with Udann’s lead face Meera Deosthale to congratulate her.

She excitedly shared, “It is a big moment for us. I have been associated with the show from the past two years and Udann holds a special place in my heart. I must say that it is momentous for all the people and actors who have been with the show from its inception...from the past 4 years! As for me, I stay on the set for more than 12 hours a day and it is more like a second home. Udann has changed my life for the better and I can only feel proud at this moment.”

We tried calling Vijayendra Kumeria who plays the hero Sooraj for a comment but he remained unavailable for comment.

We wish the entire team of Udann heartiest congratulations!