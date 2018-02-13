Colors' Udann to recreate a popular sequence from the Anil Kapoor starrer Naayak

Mumbai: Gear up to witness something exciting soon on Colors' popular show Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

The daily series is set to recreate the magic of a popular scene from the movie Naayak in one of its upcoming sequence.

Wondering what the scene is going to be all about?

Remember the scene in the movie where Anil Kapoor fell into mud after fighting with the goons? Suraj aka Vijayendra Kumeria will soon be seen recreating it on the tube.

Our source informs us that Suraj who is attempting to kill Chakor (Meera Deosthale) following Ranvijay's (Vikas Bhalla) orders, will leave Chakor with him and the goons as per Ranvijay's instructions.

Later, Suraj will feel guilty for his act and end up fighting with the goons and later on he falls into the mud and becomes unconscious.

Talking about the off-screen fact, it wasn't an easy task for Vijayendra to shoot for this challenging sequence. Sharing his experience of shooting for this scene, Vijayendra told TellyChakkar, "It was little difficult for me to shoot like this as it was cold that day. I was really shivering and I had never shivered so much before in my life because of cold but it was quite exciting as an actor."

"I have done something like this for the first time onscreen and I hope that the audience will like it," concluded the actor.

Keep up the good work, Vijayendra!