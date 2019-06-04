Comedian Rajpal Yadav approached for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Rajpal Yadav is known for his comic roles in films. He has acted in Hindi films like Hungama, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, and Dhol. The actor is in news again. Reportedly, he has been approached for Bigg Boss 13.

According to the media reports, the comedian, who had been making news for serving a jail term for non payment of loan, has been offered the show.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Given that the format of the show involves having at least one controversial celebrity in the glass walled house, makers deemed Rajpal to be a great fit. The actor-comedian is known for being controversial and has recently served a jail term as well which makes him an interesting personality for the viewers. To top it all, his one liners can add the right amount of entertainment value to the show.”

Let’s wait and watch whether or not Rajpal Yadav participates in the upcoming season of the show.

Speaking about Bigg Boss, it is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. The show is returning with its thirteenth season and Salman Khan is returning as the host. Season 13 will be Salman Khan's tenth edition of the reality show. The upcoming season will see only celebrities and no commoner due to the dipping TRPs in the last edition. The show will reportedly start airing from September 29.

