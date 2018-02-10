Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Comedian Tanmay Bhat takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2018 02:23 PM

Mumbai: Comedian Tanmay Bhat has taken a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying if he gets access to the politician's Twitter account, he would delete it.

On the "Inside Access" chat show on Vh1, Tanmay was asked what if he gets inside access to Gandhi's Twitter handle, read a statement from the channel.

Tanmay replied: "I would delete it. I would delete it immediately!"

The comedian went on to add that: "I would be honest with everybody going, ‘I don't actually want to be a politician, but I have to be'!"

Gandhi wasn't the only politician's name that Tanmay mentioned in his chat.

Asked who are the five people he would want in his inner circle, he said: Modiji, Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley. If I have them, who are the most powerful people in the world right now, I don't need anyone else."

The show will air on Sunday.

Tags > Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Gandhi, Twitter account, Vh1, Inside Access,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Zee TV actors at the book launch of 'Touch...

Zee TV actors at the book launch of 'Touch the Sky'
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days