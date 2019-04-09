Comedian VIP to appear in SAB TV’s Bhakharwadi

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Bhakharwadi will soon witness the entry of a famous comedian!



JD Majethia’s Bhakharwadi is a slice-of-life comedy show based on two families: one Gujarati and one Marathi. Actor Paresh Ganatra is a part of the Gujarati family, and Deven Bhojani belongs to the Marathi family.



According to our sources, comedian VIP, who has featured in many TV shows and entertained viewers with his gags, will soon entertain Bhakharwadi fans.



We have heard that VIP will enter the show to teach mimicry for the fancy dress competition.



We could not get through VIP for a comment.