Comedy is challenging: Rajesh Kumar

MUMBAI: "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" fame actor Rajesh Kumar, who is currently a part of the comedy show "Apna News Aayega", says it is challenging to get the comic timing right.
"It is not easy to make people laugh. Our audience is so
According to him, experimentation plays a vital factor in an actor's growth.
"With the
"Apna News Aayega" is a short format show which airs on Sony SAB. It features gags and spoofs, with a touch of news, hot trending topics and imitations of popular celebrities.
Talking of imitation, Rajesh shared that mimicry is not his cup of tea.
"Mimicry is not my cup of tea. So, it becomes difficult at times (to decide) whether (I should try) to focus on mimicry or play with the script. However, I am trying my best to improve my comic stint," he added.
(Source: IANS)
