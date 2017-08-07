Amidst all the rumours and speculations about Colors' flagship reality series, India’s got Talent's, comeback on TV screens, Tellychakkar has got an exclusive scoop about the show.

The talent series is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after a brief hiatus of a year. Season 7 of the show premiered last year in April. According to our little birdie, the next season of the show is already in production.

Season 8 of the talent series will apparently air from January 2018. The casting for the talents gracing the show has already begun. The talent team of the show is at present eyeing for people who could be featured in the following edition.

IGT, will take place after the conclusion of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, which will begin by September and end by January.

There were strong hearsays about Anupam Kher joining his better half Kirron Kher as a co-judge. However, our sources revealed, that contrary to the rife reports, no one has been approached for the judging panel, “We are just in our casting stage, no one has been approached yet! They are planning to revamp the whole season.”

The next season of the show will be produced by Fremantle media India, who have produced the reality series since season 3.

As for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the channel producers are not keen to bring back the show after its poor performance last season. They will only start if they find apt list of contestants and that might happen only after IGT.

We are sure all the India’s got Talent fans would be excited to read this piece. So stay tuned for more updates.