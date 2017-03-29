Congrats: Anas Rashid to tie the knot

It’s time to ring the wedding bells for tinsel town’s one of the most eligible bachelors!

We are talking about the good looking hunk Anas Rashid, who has set an example of an ideal husband with his role of Sooraj on Star Plus’ Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Yes, you heard it right!

Anas’ marriage has been fixed by his parents and the lucky girl’s name is Heena. She belongs to Anas’ hometown, and they are all set to get engaged in the coming days in a private family affair.

As readers would know, Anas has been linked to actress Rati Pandey for the longest time. The two though had called it quits as Anas' parents allegedly did not approve of their son's choice. Like a devoted son, the actor had reportedly agreed to them and mentioned he would tie the knot once he wraps up Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Anas had left for his hometown after DABH went off air. And, from what we hear, the last few months have been a cozy family affair for Anas. He was busy spending time with his close friends and family. The talks about his marriage were also at its peak, and his family was on a frantic search. With him giving the responsibility of finding the right girl to his parents, they finally finalised the match sometime last week.

When we contacted Anas, he confirmed the news and happily commented, “Happy days are on the way. I can now confidently state that I believe in the institution of arranged marriage.”

Anas also mentioned that he is planning to get married by the end of this year.

We wish Anas hearty congratulations and best wishes for a happy married life.