Good news... Good news!

The talented actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is on cloud nine!

Reason: It has come to our knowledge that Sourabh and his wife Riddhima have been blessed with twins on 22 August! The duo have been endowed with a boy and a girl. That surely is beautfiul.

According to our sources, Sourabh was shooting for Mahakaali and quickly rushed to Mumbai to be with his wife during her delivery.

Today, when he returned on the sets to resume shooting, the actors couldn’t stop congratulating the star.

We dropped a text to Sourabh but he did not revert till the time of filing the article.

Many congratulations to Sourabh and Riddhima on their newly attained parenthood.