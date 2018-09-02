News

Congratulations: Ankita Lokhande is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2018 01:36 PM

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is perhaps one of the best-looking and talented actresses of the small screen, who is now all set to make her debut on the big screen.

Ankita gained immense popularity from Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta and will soon be seen in upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi along with Kangana Ranaut. Her hard work and persistence have helped her come a long way in her career.

Ankita is a social bird who likes to update her fans with latest pictures of hers and her whereabouts.

TellyChakkar chooses Ankita as Insta Queen of the Week, as the actress has flooded her social media account with beautiful pictures. Take a look!

