Congratulations: Ankita Lokhande is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is perhaps one of the best-looking and talented actresses of the small screen, who is now all set to make her debut on the big screen.

Ankita gained immense popularity from Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta and will soon be seen in upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi along with Kangana Ranaut. Her hard work and persistence have helped her come a long way in her career.

Ankita is a social bird who likes to update her fans with latest pictures of hers and her whereabouts.

TellyChakkar chooses Ankita as Insta Queen of the Week, as the actress has flooded her social media account with beautiful pictures. Take a look!

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:51am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:52am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 27, 2018 at 5:50am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 27, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 27, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 31, 2018 at 12:42am PDT