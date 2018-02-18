Home > Tv > Tv News
Congratulations: Arjun Bijlani is the INSTA King of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Arjun Bijlani, the heartthrob of TV world, who entered the television industry with Balaji Telefims’ youth show Kartika is much loved by his fans not only for his work but also for the fact that he remains in touch with them via social media.

The handsome lad even though is married and has a son who is a replica of him, has a great female fan following. Arjun won many hearts for his acting in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. He was also part reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 and Box Cricket League. He made his Bollywood debut with Rajiv S. Ruia’s Direct Ishq.

The hot daddy is currently wooing audience by his performance in Ishq Mein Mar Jawan.

Amidst work and family, the actor manages time to stay in touch with his fans one way or the other. He enjoys a fabulous fan following who keep showering their love and appreciation on him in the form of messages, gifts, Likes and Comments.

With more than 70K Likes and 1000 Comments on all his Instagram posts, Arjun is crowned as the Insta King of the week. We say, keep the love flowing!

 

