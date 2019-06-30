Congratulations: Avinash Mishra is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: He is charming, a head turner, and is blessed with a killer smile. Currently seen in Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Avinash Mishra is a talented actor.

Fans simply adore his off-screen and on-screen bond with his co-star Vrushika Mehta. Avinash began his acting career as Bajirao in Zee TV’s popular daily Sethji. The lad was also seen playing a prominent role in shows like Sony TV’s Zindagi Crossroads as Sugreev and Star Plus's Mariam Khan Reporting Live as Zain.

Avinesh enjoys a huge female following and is seen acing his role as Shantanu Mazumdar in Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan. He is quite active on social media despite being caught up with hectic work schedules.His posts have got him 80K likes and nearly 90 Comments, and we crown him Insta King of the Week!Here’s a sneak peak into Avinash Mishra’s Instagram handle!