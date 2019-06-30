News

Congratulations: Avinash Mishra is INSTA King of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jun 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: He is charming, a head turner, and is blessed with a killer smile. Currently seen in Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Avinash Mishra is a talented actor.

Fans simply adore his off-screen and on-screen bond with his co-star Vrushika Mehta. Avinash began his acting career as Bajirao in Zee TV’s popular daily Sethji. The lad was also seen playing a prominent role in shows like Sony TV’s Zindagi Crossroads as Sugreev and Star Plus's Mariam Khan Reporting Live as Zain. 

Avinesh enjoys a huge female following and is seen acing his role as Shantanu Mazumdar in Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan. He is quite active on social media despite being caught up with hectic work schedules.
His posts have got him 80K likes and nearly 90 Comments, and we crown him Insta King of the Week!

Here’s a sneak peak into Avinash Mishra’s Instagram handle!
Tags > Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Sony TV’s, Zindagi Crossroads, Sugreev, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Zee TV, Insta KING, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Garima Jain gets engaged to Raahul Gautam Sarraf

Garima Jain gets engaged to Raahul Gautam Sarraf
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days