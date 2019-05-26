Congratulations: Disha Parmar is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Popular for her role as Pankhuri in Star Plus’ daily Pyaar Ka Dard Hai opposite Nakuul Mehta, the gorgeous and stunning Disha Parmar has indeed managed to make a prominent place in the hearts of her fans.



The beauty is quite active on social media and loves staying in touch with her fans. Disha has once again managed to make our hearts race with her charming clicks. The actress has gorgeous looks and features to die for and knows how to flaunt them like a diva.



Disha was also seen playing the role of Jhanvi Aggarwal in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa and has been a part of Box Cricket League.



Her posts have got her nearly 10K likes and almost 100 comments, and we crown her the INSTA Queen of the Week. Check out a few posts from Disha’s Instagram handle.