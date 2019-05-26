News

Congratulations: Disha Parmar is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2019 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: Popular for her role as Pankhuri in Star Plus’ daily Pyaar Ka Dard Hai opposite Nakuul Mehta, the gorgeous and stunning Disha Parmar has indeed managed to make a prominent place in the hearts of her fans.

The beauty is quite active on social media and loves staying in touch with her fans. Disha has once again managed to make our hearts race with her charming clicks. The actress has gorgeous looks and features to die for and knows how to flaunt them like a diva.

Disha was also seen playing the role of Jhanvi Aggarwal in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa and has been a part of Box Cricket League.

Her posts have got her nearly 10K likes and almost 100 comments, and we crown her the INSTA Queen of the Week. Check out a few posts from Disha’s Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram

Mirror Image!

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar) on

Tags > Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Pankhuri in Star Plus, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Jhanvi Aggarwal in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa, Box Cricket League, Insta Queen of the week,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh

past seven days