Congratulations: Karan Singh Grover is Insta King of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jun 2019 02:01 PM

MUMBAI: This week’s INSTA king is truly the king of many hearts. His female fan following speaks for itself.

The charmer rose to fame with his stint in Dill Mill Gayee, post which he was seen and much loved for his angry persona in Zee TV's Qubool Hai.

He is none other than Mr. Bajaj of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Karan Singh Grover. Well, the actor is all set to enter the iconic show that has managed to keep its audience stuck to their TV screens.

The handsome hunk made many hearts skip a beat with his drool-worthy body and heart-melting smile in Dill Mill Gayee.

Karan Singh Grover, who is still considered as the ultimate chocolate boy by his female fans, is married to gorgeous Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu.

With nearly 80K Likes and 200 Comments on all his posts, we crown Karan Singh Grover as Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at the actor's Instagram handle! 

