Time to congratulate the beautiful actress Koneenica Banerjee, who is gearing up to begin the new chapter of her life.



Readers, the Bengali film and TV actress, got hitched yesterday (17 January).



The pretty lady tied the knot with Surajit Hari in the presence of her family members. Her close friends from the industry were also present at the occasion.

Tellychakkar.com wishes the couple a blissful married life ahead.