Congratulations: Kritika Kamra is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This stunning beauty rocked not only the 70-mm screen but also the televisions sets with her stupendous acting skills. Kritika Kamra made her Bollywood debut opposite Jacky Bhagnani in Mitron (2018).



The beauty rose to fame with her stint in her debut show Kitni Mohabbat Hai as Arohi opposite Karan Kundra. Later, she was seen in shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge (Dr. Nidhi), Reporters (Ananya), and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta (Chandrakanta).



Kritika even hosted MTV Webbed 2 and has been a part of a handful of short films and music videos.



She is indeed one of the chirpiest actresses of television and is a pro in managing her schedules. Even though the beauty is caught up amidst hectic schedules, Kritika still manages to share a slice of her life with her fans.



Almost all her posts have got her nearly 100K likes and 140 comments. We crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.



Take a look at the posts shared by the gorgeous beauty on her Instagram handle.