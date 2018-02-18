Home > Tv > Tv News
Congratulations: Sargun Mehta is the INSTA Queen of the week!

Mumbai: She is beautiful, she is stunning. She made her television debut in 2009 with Zee TVs 12/24 Karol Bhag. She received appreciation for her acting in Balika Vadhu. Apart from being a popular television face, she is also a great anchor.  Well, we are talking about Sargun Mehta.

The actress, who also acted in the Punjabi film Angrej and has been part of a few song videos, surely treats her fans as her family as she shares each tiny piece of news of her life with her loyal squad of fans who can’t stop showering their loving on her through social media.

Her Instagram posts have garnered more than 3K Likes and nearly 1K Comments. Hence, we crown her as the INSTA Queen of the week.

Have a look at her posts-

