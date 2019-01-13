News

Congratulations: Shivangi Joshi is Insta Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2019 01:07 PM
MUMBAI: Currently wooing her fans with her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi is indeed a stunner. The diva recently reached the 2 million mark on Instagram, as fans simply love her engaging posts on social media.

The beauty has also been a part of &TV’s Begusarai as Poonam Thakur and Colors’ Beintehaa as Aayat Khan. We simply cannot have enough of her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik in YRKKH.


Almost all her posts have 150K likes and nearly 200 comments, and we crown the gorgeous actress Insta Queen of the Week!

Take a look at the posts shared by the beauty on her Instagram handle!
