It’s all about the money Iss hafte for the luxury budget task; as the contestant with the maximum amount of money at the end is declared as the next Captain in Bigg Boss 11. The enthusiasm that the gharwale show in earning every penny is astonishing. Street smartness is the key to nail the task! The task is also going to test the strength of relationships that the contestants have built over the time. Tonight all housemates will get a clear idea – who is with and who is against them!

Vikas Gupta, by all means possible would want to defeat Shilpa Shinde to lift the ban on his captaincy in Bigg Boss. As the second day of the task will progress,Shilpa and Vikas will get into an intense fight where Shilpa will jump over to Vikas' side and the two soon will get into an altercation which eventually will bestopped by other contestants.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: This team wins luxury task!)

The drama will become spicier when contestants will change sides according to their convenience or to help their loved ones, which will lead to many misunderstandings amongst the housemates. In the heat of the moment, Mehjabi will be seen lashing out at Shilpa, where she will dance around Shilpa to tease her. Later Mehjabi along with Arshi will get into a fight with Akash as well. Hina who had earlier formed an alliance with Shilpa will soon be disappointed with her actions and her support for Akash to become the next captain.

Will Vikas be able to lift his ban on captaincy? Which contestant, with the maximum money, will be the next captain?