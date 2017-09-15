If you thought the tasks on Splitsvilla X couldn’t get naughtier, you had it wrong!

The next episode on Splitsvilla X will see girls and boys perform a kinky task titled ‘BDSM’ wherein boys reveal their deepest, wildest and craziest erotic fantasies. Hosts Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha will read out one secret or fantasy and the girls will have to identify who that connects to. When they feel they have identified the right guy they will have to spank him!

Speaking about the same, a source from the sets revealed, “As usual the boys were again at the receiving end. They were stripped down to their boxers and had to bend over on the ground. The girls were in for a shock when the secret and fantasies were revealed. While some confessed of being in a relationship with four girls and having friends with benefits with the fifth, someone revealed their hot fantasy of wanting to make out with twin girls on a beach.”

Will the candid revelations made by the boys take their connections by surprise? Or will the kinky fantasies make the girls cringe?