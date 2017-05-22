Controversy king Swami Om gets beaten up by mob!

Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om and controversies go hand in hand. He has always been in news for all the wrong reasons, be it passing lewd and controversial statements against women or spreading violence on television.

Apparently, the self proclaimed Godman was invited as a chief guest for an event in Delhi celebrating birth anniversary of Nathu Ram Godse, but ended up getting beaten by the organisers of the event. As he was the chief guest, he was asked to come up on the stage and say a few words. As soon as he proceeded, the crowd got furious and started beating him up. He was beaten up so hard that his wig fell off and he had to run away with wig in his hand.

The fact that Swami Om was invited as the chief guest for the occasion vexed the crowd, especially women who raised their voice against him after which he was beaten black and blue by the enraged mob. Somehow, he managed to get into his car, but the furious crowd would not suffice at this. Reportedly, his car was also attacked and the windows were smashed. No FIR has been lodged as of now. The video of the incident has gone viral and is garnering huge number of views.

Well, this is not the first time that he has been beaten up. Earlier in January, he was attacked by people at a private news channel. Recently, he made headlines for posing with a bra less girl in a video which also went viral.

Here watch the videos:

Looks like he can go to any extent in the name of cheap publicity!