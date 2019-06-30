Couples Ravi–Sargun, Brent–Aashka, Rohit–Mansi, and Aarti–Visharad holiday in the Maldives

MUMBAI: When you work really hard, your heart craves a getaway to relax and rejuvenate.



And it is currently ‘we’ time for your favourite television jodis. Couples Ravi Dubey–Sargun Mehta, Brent Goble–Aashka Goradia, Rohit Roy–Mansi Joshi, and newly married couple Aarti Chabria–Visharad Beedassy are on holiday mode.



And during the monsoon, nothing is more appealing than vacationing in the beautiful locales of Maldives.



Maldives is considered the hotspot when it comes holidaying, especially for celebrities, who want to escape to isolated islands, soak in the sun, flaunt their bikini bods, and do nothing but relax.



All four couples are currently enjoying their stay in the Maldives and making us envious with their scenic pictures.