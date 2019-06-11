Creative Eye’s web-series on ZEE5 gets a new title

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Creative Eye’s upcoming web-series on ZEE5.

We broke the news about the web-show featuring Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija, and Ankita Sharma in the lead roles

(Read here: Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija and Ankita Sharma in ZEE5’s next Ishq Aaj Kal).

Earlier, the show title was finalized as Ishq Aaj Kal. However, the makers at Creative Eye have now changed it to Love Aaj Kal. Because the story will revolve around the youth, they think Love Aaj Kal is the perfect name.

The cast has already wrapped-up their first schedule in Manali.

The project will also feature actors namely Kavita Ghai, Shagun Jaswal, Pooja Rathi, Abhishek Singh, and Smitha Mohan in pivotal roles

(Read here: Kavita Ghai roped in for ZEE5’s next titled Ishq Aaj Kal; Pooja Rathi, Abhishek Singh and Smitha Mohan to feature in ZEE5's Ishq Aaj Kal).

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!