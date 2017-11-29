Hot Downloads

Shahid Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Asmita Sood
Jim Carrey
Arjun Bijlani
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Rani Mukerji
Karan Wahi
Preetika Rao
Aamir Khan

News

"Curb on carbs, not exercise" - Rohit Bakshi

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017

Actor Rohit Bakshi, a fitness freak, says he follows a diet plan for his role of Lord Bhairav in TV show, Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav.

"The character is tough to portray but challenges are what makes an actor. When it comes to maintaining my body, I am myself a fitness freak. Exercise makes me feel energetic and positive in life," Rohit said in a statement.

"I curb on carbs, not exercise. I have a set diet plan for the day and I simply follow that daily which makes my life easier. I visit the gym as well and catch up on workout as much as possible amid the hectic shooting schedule. In fact, I would suggest everyone to add a little exercise in their routine plan as it does wonders to the body. Good health leads to a happy life," he added.

Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav is aired on BIG Magic.

