D3 fame Archi Pratik in Zee TV’s next

Zee TV is on a roll these days!

Along with Gurdeep Kohli starrer Sethji (OffShore Productions), the channel is also gearing up to launch a romantic drama Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi.

The show will be produced by Deja and Pics Entertainment helmed by Piyush Gupta and Jatin Sethi. It will feature newbie Pranav Misshra and Jyoti Sharma, in the lead roles.

Yesterday, the channel has released the promo of Aisi Deewangi. Have a look!

Tellychakkar.com has been informed that the soap will also feature Dil Dosti Dance fame Archi Pratik. He will play the male protagonist's brother, and will have a positive side to him.

Other actors, who will be part of the daily are Rey Parihar, Arjun Manhas and few Gujarati actors namely Rasik Dave, Hina Rajput, Kalpesh Patel and others.

We got in touch with the creative director of the show Palki Malhotra, who shared, “Aisi Deewangi is a passionate romantic drama based in Gujarat. We shot few scenes in chota Udaipur to make it look natural. We have signed new faces for the show as they can truly do justice with their characters. The story is very different and both the lead characters are passionate and can go to any extent to showcase their deewangi.”

Aisi Deewangi will tentatively launch on 1 May (2017).